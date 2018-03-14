Armed rape case

WARREN

The attorney for Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, has asked the courts in Mahoning and Trumbull counties to evaluate him for his competency to stand trial and for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stella sought the evaluations last month in Mahoning County and again Tuesday in Trumbull County.

Stella is charged with 22 armed rapes against three females over five days in October. If convicted on all 40 charges he faces, he could get about 400 years in prison.

Authorities say his offenses in Warren began Oct. 4 and continued Oct. 7 and involved two victims. He’s accused of raping and kidnapping a Youngstown woman many times on Parmalee Avenue on Oct. 8.