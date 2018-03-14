Amazon recalls portable chargers amid reports of fires and burns

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Amazon is recalling 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports that they can overheat and cause fires or burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Amazon received 53 reports of the chargers overheating, including one of a customer who was burned by battery acid. There were also four reports of property damage due to fire and smoke.

The CPSC says customers should stop using the chargers and contact Amazon for a refund. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. says it is also contacting customers.

The power banks, used to charge smartphones and other gadgets on the go, were sold at Amazon.com, Amazon book stores and Amazon pop-up shops between December 2014 and July 2017. They cost between $9 and $40.

Amazon says customers can request a refund through its website, amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com.