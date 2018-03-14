Agenda Thursday

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m. special meeting, township hearing room, 1315 Churchill Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 9 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioner’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., 960 Frederick St., Niles.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., board room, Jr. High School, 907 Milton Blvd., Newton Falls.

Poland Village Council, 9 a.m., Hine Fund committee, Village Green, Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor.

Warren school board, 3:15 p.m., athletic council, athletic director’s conference room, Warren G. Harding High School, 860 Elm Road NE.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.