Y'town school board honors retired security officer Russo
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Board of Education recognized school officer Terry Russo today for his work in keeping the schools safe, and his message that violence is unacceptable.
Russo, a retired city police officer of 34 years, is someone who met the qualifications of making a difference, said Bill Morvay, city schools chief of security.
“I asked for our administration and staff to nominate someone who stood out to them, or if they have someone who really made a difference in their building or in somebody’s life – especially a student,” he said. Russo was nominated by district visual and performing arts coordinator Tracy Schuler Vivo.
Schuler said Vivo’s nomination letter says there’s no better person that comes to her mind for the award.
“I’ve felt privileged to work with him in his capacity of school officer for the Youngstown City School District,” she said.
“What I noticed was that in these moments of intense confrontation Terry’s tone of voice, his approach and his caring attitude did not diminish but became even more prominent in dealing with these young lives.”
“He turned a difficult situation into a teachable moment for the students involved,” she said.
Read more about him in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
