Weathersfield trustees meet tonight

March 13, 2018 at 2:53p.m.

MINERAL RIDGE — Weathersfield Township Trustees will host their meeting at 7 p.m. today at the administration building. 1451 Prospect St.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000