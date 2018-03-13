Weathersfield trustees meet tonight
MINERAL RIDGE — Weathersfield Township Trustees will host their meeting at 7 p.m. today at the administration building. 1451 Prospect St.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 16, 2016 4:35 p.m.
Weathersfield trustees meet Thursday
- February 26, 2018 1:05 p.m.
Newton Township trustees meet tonight
- January 17, 2017 2:34 p.m.
Newton Township trustees meet at 6 tonight
- July 11, 2017 2:53 p.m.
Tonight's Poland Township trustees' meeting is canceled
- October 24, 2017 11:43 p.m.
Motorcycle, car crash tonight in Weathersfield
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.