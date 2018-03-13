BREAKING: UPDATE | Trump fires Tillerson; Pompeo next secretary of state

Watchdog warns trade tariffs would slow world growth upswing

March 13, 2018 at 8:26a.m.

PARIS (AP) — As the U.S. prepares to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a world economic watchdog warned Tuesday that such barriers will hurt economic growth globally.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a policy adviser to developed economies, said that while the global economy is improving, “trade protectionism remains a key risk that would negatively affect confidence, investment and jobs.”

“Governments should avoid escalation,” it said in an update to its forecasts.

The statement was a veiled reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs without resorting to international arbitration.

The OECD expects world economic growth to accelerate to 3.9 percent this year and next, from 3.7 percent in 2017. It expects the U.S. to accelerate thanks to lower taxes, and sees a pick-up also in several developing countries. By contrast, it predicts a gradual slowdown in the 19-country eurozone, Britain, China and Japan.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900