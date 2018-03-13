use of force by police

March 13, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

use of force by police

Youngstown police used force 117 times in 2017 while answering more than 69,000 calls. The types of force used (percentages are rounded):

Level 1, verbal direction: 6 percent

Level 2, joint locks, pressure points: 15.4 percent

Level 3, wrestling, takedowns, chemical spray, electronic stun weapons: 69.8 percent

Level 4, striking or fighting: 7.8 percent

Level 5, deadly force: 0 percent

Source: Youngstown Police Department

