Two police officers honored for lifesaving effort

POLAND

Township trustees honored two police officers at a meeting Tuesday for saving someone’s life.

Officials said township patrol officer Julie Henderson and village patrol officer Michael Koenig responded to a drug overdose Feb. 18 and revived a 30-year-old.

Trustees said despite the frequency of overdoses, they take each save seriously.

“We take it very seriously,” said Trustee Eric Ungaro. “Every time officers do things like this, they’re going to get recognized. It’s never going to get old.”