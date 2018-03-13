Trump tweets for GOP candidate, Dem votes in PA

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Conor Lamb has voted in Pennsylvania’s special election for the 18th Congressional District. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, tweeted his support for Republican Rick Saccone.

Lamb told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t think the election is a referendum on President Donald Trump.

Trump won the Pittsburgh-area district handily in 2016, but Tuesday’s race is said to be a toss-up.

On Tuesday, the president tweeted, “The Economy is raging, at an all time high, and is set to get even better. Jobs and wages up. Vote for Rick Saccone and keep it going.” Trump had appeared at a rally for Saccone over the weekend.

Lamb has positioned himself as a moderate and could offer a roadmap for other Democratic candidates running in areas outside liberal strongholds.

The winner replaces Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in October amid a sex scandal

Lamb declined to make any predictions about the outcome, but said his team “worked really hard.”