Third nor'easter declared a blizzard in Maine
BOSTON (AP) — The National Weather Service reports southern Maine is under a blizzard warning until early Wednesday morning.
The heaviest snow will continue to fall through tonight with 1 to 3 inches per hour possible. Fourteen to 18 inches of snow was expected.
A blizzard is defined as three or more hours of sustained wind or frequent gusts to 35 mph or greater and snow that reduces visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile.
In Massachusetts, more than 3,400 snow crews are out to clear messy roads. Snow continues to fall at a rate of 2 inches an hour across most of the state. The top snowfall for the state has been in the southern Massachusetts town of Milford, with more than 19 inches.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 14, 2017 midnight
Staring down the barrel of a nor’easter, region preps for snow
- March 3, 2018 midnight
Nor’easter grounds flights, halts trains
- March 13, 2017 10:19 a.m.
Nor’easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast
- March 14, 2017 11:30 a.m.
Broadway: Show must go on, despite winter storm
- December 25, 2017 6:50 p.m.
Midwest gets bone-chilling cold; New England faces blizzard warnings
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.