Third nor'easter declared a blizzard in Maine

March 13, 2018 at 5:20p.m.

BOSTON (AP) — The National Weather Service reports southern Maine is under a blizzard warning until early Wednesday morning.

The heaviest snow will continue to fall through tonight with 1 to 3 inches per hour possible. Fourteen to 18 inches of snow was expected.

A blizzard is defined as three or more hours of sustained wind or frequent gusts to 35 mph or greater and snow that reduces visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile.

In Massachusetts, more than 3,400 snow crews are out to clear messy roads. Snow continues to fall at a rate of 2 inches an hour across most of the state. The top snowfall for the state has been in the southern Massachusetts town of Milford, with more than 19 inches.

