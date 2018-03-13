Sobriety checkpoints
YOUNGSTOWN
Mahoning County Drug Task Force will have sobriety checkpoints this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Additional officers will patrol the county the rest of the week and this weekend.
The task force will release details on the exact checkpoint locations later this week.
