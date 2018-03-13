Shaffer Road to close for bridge repairs
BRISTOLVILLE
Shaffer Road, between state Route 45 and Corey Hunt Road, will be closed for bridge repairs until further notice, said the Trumbull County Engineer’s office.
The recommended detour route is north on Route 45, west on state Route 88 and south on Corey Hunt.
