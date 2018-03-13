Residents speak on resolution to arm Columbiana schools staff

Photo Photo Residents gave input on a proposed resolution to arm staff in Columbiana schools during a public hearing tonight.

COLUMBIANA

Superintendent Donald Mook said board of education members have discussed all of the topics that were brought before the board this evening.

“Our staff is on both sides of this issue,” Mook said. “The last thing we ever, ever, ever want to do is put someone in a situation that they don’t want to be in.”

Mook and Columbiana police Chief Tim Gladis spoke for about 15 minutes before the floor was opened to the public. Residents for and against concealed carry licenses for staff spoke this evening.