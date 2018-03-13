President to visit California border city

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

When Donald Trump visits San Diego to examine prototypes of the border wall, the president will be landing in the largest city on the U.S.-Mexico border to formally oppose his plans.

Numerous rallies are planned by groups both for and against Trump and his push to build a “big, beautiful wall” separating the two countries. Trump will make his first visit to the city today since being elected. Protests are also being planned across the border in Tijuana, Mexico.

Organizers on both sides were urging people to remain peaceful after recent scuffles at rallies in Southern California, including brawls at a Dec. 9 rally near where the prototypes stand.

In San Diego on Monday, immigrant activists, church leaders and elected officials had a press conference at the city’s historic Chicano Park to call for demonstrations to show border communities do not support a wall. Standing in front of murals of Mexican revolutionaries, they chanted, “We reject your hate! We don’t need your racist wall!”

“It’s really important that as a region, as a city that has firsthand understanding of what the border wall means for our communities, that we stand against [this] and we send a strong message to D.C. to say this is something that we don’t welcome,” City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez said Monday.

Gomez sponsored a resolution passed by the San Diego City Council in 2017 opposing the wall, calling it detrimental to the city’s environment and tourism. It also expressed the city’s intent to divest from the companies involved in the construction, financing and design of the wall.

Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer did not support the resolution but also did not veto it. The mayor’s office said Faulconer has been clear in his opposition to walls along the border, but he did not want to blacklist companies involved in the construction of the prototypes.