One person killed, one injured in weekend shootings

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are trying to sort out stories after a pair of unrelated shootings late Saturday on the South Side left one man dead and another seriously wounded.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said there are no witnesses in the death of Darmetrus North, 38, who was shot to death about 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of Summer Street.

Bobovnyik said police think robbery may have been the motive, but police would not say what may have been taken.

Chief Robin Lees said witnesses in the case are not cooperating, either. Bobovnyik said there are no suspects.

Court records show North was sentenced to two years’ probation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in 2005 after a raid by the vice squad at his home resulted in drug charges.

In 2009, he was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to three counts of trafficking in drugs and two counts of trafficking in marijuana. His last entry in court records is 2016, when he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in county court in Austintown.

A 19-year-old man is expected to recover from gunshot wounds he received after he told police he was shot by someone about 10 p.m. Saturday as he drove past a vacant home in the 200 block of East Judson Avenue.

The victim told police after he was shot, he ran from the car and a woman picked him up about a block away. From there, a man drove him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, but just before he got there, the car he was in got in an accident on Parmelee Avenue just before the hospital.

Crime scene personnel collected 28 spent AK-47 casings from the driveway of the vacant home.

A person who was in the car with the victim was not injured.

North’s death is the city’s second homicide this year. There were four homicides in the city at this time last year. In 2017, Youngstown had 26 homicides.