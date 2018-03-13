Police find second suspected meth lab at Struthers home

By Justin Wier

jwier@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

For the second time in the last four months, law-enforcement officers discovered a suspected methamphetamine lab while serving a search warrant at the same Moore Street home.

City police arrested Mandy Hale, 37, on Saturday, just days after she pleaded guilty to charges that resulted from an earlier raid Nov. 30.

Those charges were illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs and child endangering.

Prosecutors agreed Tuesday to recommend six months in jail provided she testified if the case of her co-defendant, Jeffery Westcott, 51, also of Moore Street, went to trial.

Prosecutors may not honor that agreement because Saturday’s arrest came while Hale was out on bond for the earlier offense. She made the $50,000 bond Dec. 29. Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court revoked her bond Monday.

Westcott pleaded guilty Thursday to illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs and child endangering. His sentencing is scheduled for April 26. The illegal-manufacture charge carries a sentence of up to 11 years in prison.

Westcott has remained in the Mahoning County jail since his Nov. 30 arrest.

The judge ordered Hale’s case closed until she becomes available for sentencing after the resolution of Westcott’s case.

On Saturday, police also arrested Christopher Thompson, 37, at Hale’s home.

He and Hale are in the county jail on charges of illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of cocaine. A county grand jury has yet to hear their case.

While child-endangering charges resulted from the presence of 4- and 8-year-old children in the home during November’s raid, no children were present Saturday.