Police charge Dayton man in connection with hotel employee shooting
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of an Ohio hotel clerk.
Dayton Daily News reports police took Michael McLendon, of Dayton, into custody last week. Prosecutors say he told police he shot 29-year-old Andrew Day at the Hampton Inn in Fairborn on Wednesday after taking money from the hotel’s cash register.
Day was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
McLendon has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery, and prosecutors expect to file additional charges as the investigation continues. He is being held on $1 million bond.
McLendon was released from prison in 2017 after a previous conviction for aggravated robbery.
