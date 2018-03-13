Pa.'s Lamb-Saccone race too close to call, AP says

The Associated Press is not declaring a winner in Tuesday’s special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district because the race between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone is too close to call.

Under Pennsylvania state law, supporters of the trailing candidate can request a recount.

Local elections officials were still counting absentee ballots late Tuesday.

Nearly three hours after polls closed and with 99 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results had Lamb leading Saccone by fewer than 100 votes.

The Pittsburgh-area district has gotten national attention as a barometer of the November midterm elections.

President Donald Trump won the district by almost 20 percentage points in 2016.