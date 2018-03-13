Pa. Republican unsurprised by close race

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Republican Rick Saccone says he's not surprised he's in a close race with Democrat Conor Lamb in a southwest Pennsylvania congressional district that President Donald Trump won by 20 percentage points in 2016.

He says Democrats are "throwing everything they can at this race" because it's a rare open seat.

Saccone spoke to reporters shortly before casting his ballot today near his home in rural Allegheny County south of Pittsburgh.

The 60-year-old state lawmaker has struggled to win the support that former Republican Rep. Tim Murphy managed during his career. Murphy resigned in October.

Saccone has tried to excite voters by embracing Trump. The candidate campaigned with him twice.

A Lamb upset would boost Democrats ahead of the November midterm elections. Republicans have a 24-seat advantage in the House pending the outcome in Pennsylvania.