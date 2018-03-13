Mohip interview with Boulder Valley

Some of the key moments from Krish Mohip interview includes where he talks about...

First video:

Superintendent Interviews_ Day 1 - Krish Mohip - PDC by Boulder Valley School District Board of Education Meetings

•(13 minutes) moving for his kids who aren't challenged enough because they are too smart;

•(17 minutes) Youngstown is at a standstill, hopefully won't be here much longer, Kasich called him for his CEO position

•(27 minute) with Youngstown's Corrective Action Plan for Special Education students, everyone should have been fired

•(32 minutes) he states he has good relationships with labor unions

•(36 minute) redoing student discipline code by no longer suspending and instead using restorative practices

•(39 minutes) how to best utilize student resources

Second video:

Superintendent Interviews_ Day 1 - Krish Mohip - Board Room by Boulder Valley School District Board of Education Meetings

•(9 minutes) low incomes school success

•(16 minutes) discusses lot of opinions in Youngstown Ohio

•(26 minutes) money is not going to fix a failing school district

•(37 minutes) doesn't want school resource officers in the schools

Third video:

Superintendent Interviews_ Day 2 - Krish Mohip - Board Room by Boulder Valley School District Board of Education Meetings

•(14 minutes) Youngstown is not a space he necessarily wants to be in

•(37 minutes) teachers are not well versed in how to respond to discipline

•(46 minutes) he doesn't want to elevate fears thus he doesn't need policemen

Fourth video:

Superintendent Interviews_ Day 2 - Krish Mohip - PDC by Boulder Valley School District Board of Education Meetings

•(15 minutes) CEO job in Youngstown is not long term, it's too difficult of a job for one person