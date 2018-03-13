MCESC receives $495K grant to provide services to county pregnant women

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Educational Service Center has been awarded $495,000 in federal funding to provide evidence-based, home-visiting services to women during pregnancy.

Those services also will go to parents with young children in the county who are at risk for poor birth or developmental outcomes.

The funding was awarded by the Ohio Department of Health from a $7.5 million federal grant received from the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program administered by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.