METRO DIGEST || Man injured in crash

Man injured in crash

BRACEVILLE

One man is in the hospital after being thrown from an SUV that crashed in the township early Monday.

Dispatchers told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, a rescue crew and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were sent to state Route 534 about 4:30 a.m. after the SUV ran into a ditch and struck a tree before overturning near Phalanx Mills Herner Road.

According to reports, one man was thrown from the SUV. That portion of Route 534 was closed for nearly 90 minutes.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital by ambulance. Troopers have not released the name of the victim, but say he is in critical condition.

Pleads guilty to charges

EAST LIVERPOOL

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Columbiana County Prosecutor Robert Herron on Monday announced a man accused of assaulting a police officer with fentanyl pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges.

Justin Buckel, 25, of East Liverpool, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to these charges: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; aggravated trafficking in drugs (three counts); trafficking in heroin (two counts); trafficking in cocaine (two counts); aggravated possession of drugs (13 counts); tampering with evidence; and assault on a peace officer.

Buckel was sentenced to a total of 61/2 years in prison on all counts.

The assault and tampering with evidence charges relate to a May 2017 incident in which Buckel exposed East Liverpool police officer Chris Green to fentanyl during a traffic stop conducted as part of “Operation Big Oak.”

Green survived the exposure after being revived with four doses of naloxone.