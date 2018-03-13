Man faces charges of menacing, violence

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police took two guns Sunday from the home of a man accused of hitting his fiancee and threatening her with one of those guns.

Robert Lightner, 61, faces misdemeanor charges of domestic-violence and aggravated menacing. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Officers were called to Lightner’s Brownlee Avenue home on the South Side about 5:05 p.m., where his fiancee told them they were arguing. Lightner then pointed a .12-gauge shotgun at her when she said she wanted her son to come and get her. Lightner put the gun down, but then hit and pushed his fiancee, reports said.

Lightner told police the last time he saw his fiancee’s son, they fought, reports said. Reports said Lightner told police he picked the shotgun up but never pointed it at his fiancee.

Besides the shotgun, police also took a .22-caliber rifle and 10 rounds for the rifle as well. He was arraigned Monday in municipal court, and his next court date is March 30.

Shaffer Road to close for bridge repairs

BRISTOLVILLE

Shaffer Road, between state Route 45 and Corey Hunt Road, will be closed for bridge repairs until further notice, said the Trumbull County Engineer’s office.

The recommended detour route is north on Route 45, west on state Route 88 and south on Corey Hunt.

Sobriety checkpoints

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Drug Task Force will have sobriety checkpoints this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Additional officers will patrol the county the rest of the week and this weekend.

The task force will release details on the exact checkpoint locations later this week.

Meeting canceled

YOUNGSTOWN

The Recycling Division of Mahoning County Policy Committee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.

More Digest on A8