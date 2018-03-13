Mahoning Valley unemployment rate unchanged in January 2017

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally unemployment rate was unchanged in January 2018 from January 2017 at 7.9 percent.

The number of unemployed dropped by 300 to 18,700 from 19,000, and the number of employed also dropped from 221,600 to 219,600.

The civilian labor force, which is the sum of the unemployed and employed, was 238,000, down from 241,000.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January 2018, down from a revised 4.9 percent in December 2017.