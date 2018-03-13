Local school districts mke plans for walkout honoring Parkland victims

Staff report

School districts are split in their support of a national walkout supporting school safety.

Today, students across the country are invited to take part in a national walkout supporting changes in gun laws and school safety, as well as honoring the 17 killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

It’s estimated there are nearly 3,000 schools participating in the walkout nationwide.

Locally, school districts differ in how they plan to approach the event. Some districts don’t condone students walking out, while others will support the walkout.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said allowing students to walk out is important because “it’s a student-driven event and allows students to exercise their First Amendment rights.”

“It’s an issue students feel strongly about and we support their efforts,” Mohip said.

Canfield schools leaders, however, feel involving themselves in supporting or refuting the walkout is too political.

The walkout will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last 17 minutes – one minute for each Florida shooting victim. Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have requested schools participate on the one-month anniversary of the shooting.

Canfield, Lowellville and Warren are among the districts not participating in the walkout, though school representatives have assured students they will have a safe place to walk to.

