Light snow, violent winds lash Cape Cod

BOSTON (AP) — While snowfall was negligible on much of Cape Cod during the early hours of the latest storm to hit the Northeast, forecasters said the nor’easter could dump as much as 2 feet.

There was barely enough snow early Tuesday to coat lawns and sand beaches, yet winds near hurricane force were lashing the peninsula.

The National Weather Service says gusts exceeding 50 mph (80 kph) were recorded off Cape Cod Bay in Bourne early Tuesday.

The area was hit hard by the last two storms, with massive coastal erosion and hundreds of toppled trees.

The weather service issued a blizzard warning for much of the coast of Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.