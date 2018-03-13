Larry Stone's cellphone deal is invitation to robbery

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Warning: If you see an internet ad for a good deal on a cellphone from Larry Stone, move on.

A 37-year-old Boardman man told police he was sprayed in the face with chemical spray late Monday and robbed after he tried to buy a cellphone off someone he corresponded with on the internet.

The man told police he went to a home in the 800 block of East Lucius Avenue on the South Side about 11 p.m. to meet the man known as “Larry Stone” to buy the phone in the driveway of the home.

When the victim pulled in the driveway, he said he could see one of two men had a handgun. The victim, who has a concealed-carry permit, reached for his semi-automatic pistol.

