Investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing by Struthers judge

STRUTHERS

An investigation into a pair of affidavits alleging drug use and fraud by Struthers Municipal Judge Dominic Leone during his campaign has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the judge.

Jill DelGreco, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General’s office, said the BCI found no evidence to warrant pressing charges and was in the process of closing the case. The BCI then turned the case back to the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office with the recommendation not to press charges.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains said he had no intention of pressing charges and that so far as he was concerned the case was closed.