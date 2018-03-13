Interstate 80 westbound is closed at state Route 46 due to a crash.
AUSTINTOWN
Interstate 80 westbound is closed at state Route 46 due to a crash.
The Ohio Department of Transportation advised drivers to use Mahoning Avenue to get on the interstate at the Bailey Road exit.
The Austintown Fire Department confirmed that it dispatched trucks to respond to the crash.
A Vindicator reporter on the way to the scene said traffic on I-80 is backed up to the state Route 11 exit.
Site of crash
