GOP report: No collusion with Russia
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have completed a draft report concluding there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, a finding that is sure to please the White House and enrage panel Democrats.
After a yearlong investigation, Texas Rep. Mike Conaway announced Monday that the committee has finished interviewing witnesses and will share the report with Democrats today. Conaway is the Republican leading the House probe, one of several investigations on Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.
Conaway previewed several of the report’s conclusions. “We found no evidence of collusion,” Conaway told reporters Monday. “We found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings, inappropriate judgment in taking meetings. But only Tom Clancy or Vince Flynn or someone else like that could take this series of inadvertent contacts with each other, or meetings or whatever, and weave that into sort of a fiction page turner, spy thriller.”
