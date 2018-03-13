ESPN sources: Kirk Cousins signs lucrative deal with Vikings

March 13, 2018 at 2:35p.m.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins plans to sign a three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The landmark deal will make Cousins the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

"No final decisions have been made," Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, said today. "The plan is to visit Minnesota first. That's all we can say right now."

