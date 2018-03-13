Boccieri speaks at Poland assembly honoring Fla. shooting victims

POLAND — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, will speak about school safety Wednesday at Poland Seminary High School.

Thousands of schools across the country are expected to take part in a national school walkout in honor of the school shooting victims in Parkland, Fla. Seventeen students and faculty members were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Poland schools are not condoning a walkout, but instead have organized an alternate event. Students will observe a moment of silence, then go to the assembly featuring Boccieri.

“No one should have to worry about their child’s safety when they see them to the bus stop or drop them at school in the morning,” Boccieri said in a news release. “This is a public health crisis we’re experiencing, and I am proud to stand with these remarkable students as they come together in the face of tragedy to engage the political process and demand more from their elected officials. These students are the next generation of leaders, and they can achieve real change if they stick together.”