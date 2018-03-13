Boardman woman gets 18 months for theft from employer

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito said it appeared as if two different people were before him Tuesday for sentencing.

“One that led an exemplary life and took care of her family, and an ordinary thief,” said Judge D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Adriann Bunch, 45, of Sheridan Road, Boardman, pleaded guilty in January to one count of aggravated theft for stealing $281,000 from her former employer over three years.

Judge D’Apolito sentenced her to 18 months in prison.

While prosecutors asked for two years, Atty. Lynn Maro, who represented Bunch, argued for a lighter sentence, citing Bunch’s lack of a criminal record and desire to make restitution.

“It’s about recognizing the damage to her reputation and her family’s reputation,” Maro said. “She wants to rebuild that trust.”

She added bank records showed the vast majority of the money Bunch stole went to help two of her brothers who have medical conditions preventing them from work and other family members.

Don Shurry, who owns State Alarm on Market Street, Boardman, said he did not believe that because Bunch offered to pay him for his Browns season tickets.

