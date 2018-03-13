Boardman trustees seeking to update law about township levies

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township officials will testify at the Statehouse in Columbus today about a change they hope to see to state law that would create a new levy opportunity for townships.

Township Administrator Jason Loree wrote part of the Ohio Township Association’s recommendations to state legislators on updates to state law. The language written by Loree would allow townships to seek permanent improvement levies.

While other types of local government and school districts are able to seek those types of levies from voters, townships are not.

If signed into law, the change would create “a new levy opportunity for townships” for the purpose of acquiring, building, improving or maintaining buildings, equipment and supplies; construction or repair of streets, roads and bridges; and general infrastructure projects.

The change would give townships the ability to put these levies on the ballot.

“No township in the state of Ohio has the ability to do that,” Loree said at Monday’s trustees’ meeting. “Because we don’t have the ability to create a capital budget, you can’t protect the assets.”

He noted the township owns about $15 million worth of buildings and owns 116 vehicles.

In other business, Detective Glenn Patton was sworn in as a sergeant.

The board also approved rezoning 383 parcels so that only single-family residences can be built there.

Trustee Brad Calhoun explained this was a continuation of a yearslong process of rezoning areas so apartments can’t be built in single-family home neighborhoods.