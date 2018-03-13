Births

March 13, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman

Judd and Laura Crowgey, Youngstown, girl, March 11.

Michelle Clark and Jason Haines, Masury, girl, March 11.

Monissa Douglas and Quintez Stokes, Youngstown, girl, March 11.

Victoria Hamley-Collins and Christopher Bromser, Youngstown, boy, March 11.

Dylan and Katelyn Johnston, Hubbard, boy, March 11.

Brian and Krysti Lynn Pollock, Youngstown, girl, March 11.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Lester and Amanda Hostetler, North Bloomfield, girl, March 9.

Joseph and Alicia Burrows, Youngstown, boy, March 9.

Jessica Gabrielson and Chase Guerrero, Bristolville, boy, March 10.

John Jr. and Niki Lanam, Youngstown, boy, March 10.

