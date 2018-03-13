Anti-fracking amendment won't be on May ballot

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Board of Elections today voted 4-0 to not permit an initiative on the ballot to ban fracking in Youngstown.

Board members said nothing has changed since it decided in September 2017 to not allow a similar proposal to be put in front of city voters. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in October 2017 to uphold the board’s decision to not permit the measure on the November 2017 ballot.

Supporters of the proposal said they would again appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

City voters have rejected similar ballot measures six times dating back to 2013.

For the complete story, read Wednesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com