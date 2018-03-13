Agenda Wednesday

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., regular meeting, fire station, 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., township administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Lordstown Village Public Safety and Police Department committee, 5 p.m., caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., special meeting to consider employment of public officials, high school, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.

Newton Township trustees, 1 p.m., special meeting, township administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Struthers City Council-as-a-whole committee, 5 p.m., municipal building, council caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 11 a.m., NAMI Mahoning Valley Steering Committee, Help Network Community Center, 1344 Fifth Ave., Youngstown.

Warren City Council, 5:15 p.m. caucus meeting, 6 p.m. council meeting, municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Youngstown City Council, 5 p.m., Housing, Community and Economic Development Committee meeting, sixth floor, city hall, caucus room, 26 S. Phelps St.

