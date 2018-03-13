YFD has two firefighters go to hospital after separate fires Saturday

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Two firefighters who fell through floors Saturday in two separate fires had to be taken to the hospital.

About 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Lt. William Palma had to be taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he fell through a floor at 1540 Kensington Ave. on the North Side and was retrieved from the basement, reports said. Firefighters gave him first aid and two accompanied paramedics to the hospital with him.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Damage is listed at $9,300, a total loss. Reports said another firefighter was injured at Kensington but no details were given.

Fire Chief Barry Finley said Palma spent the weekend in the hospital and he was hoping to hear about his condition Monday.

About 7:15 p.m., Lt. Robert Class was taken to St. Elizabeth after he partially fell through a floor fighting a fire at 1521 Manhattan Ave. on the West Side. Damage there is listed at $12,700, also a total loss.

Finley said Class has a separated shoulder and is waiting to hear from an orthopedic surgeon on his next course of treatment.

The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

At the Kensington fire, Finley said firefighters thought the home may have been occupied because there was mail in the mailbox. It is typical at vacant homes for firefighters to at least check inside for squatters if conditions permit.