YSU women's basketball to play in WBI
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State women's basketball team accepted an invitation to play in the Women's Basketball Invitational.
The Penguins will play Binghamton in the first round at the Beeghly Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
