YPD's numbers show training is working, officials say

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say statistics for 2017 show the training that officers receive for using force is working.

The department used force 117 times in 2017 while answering 69,895 calls, a percentage of 0.17 percent, said Capt. Kevin Mercer, in charge of planning and training for the department.

The department measures force by five categories, ranging from the first category – verbal direction, to the fifth – deadly force.

Police did not use deadly force in 2017.

The department also received only three complaints for use of force in 2017, and all three were unfounded.

Mercer said the low percentage of force being used as well as the low number of complaints show that officers are taking the department’s training to heart.

