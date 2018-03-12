YPD officers followed use of force policy in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Two officers involved in a Jan. 27 shooting on the South Side while on duty were found to have been following the police department's use of force policy.

Officers Timothy Edwards and Brandon Caraway were found to have followed all procedures following a shooting about 2:45 a.m Jan. 27 that wounded Gerald Wainwright, a report states.

The officers saw Wainwright walking inter street on West Princeton Avenue wearing a mask and carrying a backpack. When the officers tried to question him Wainwright fired several times from a gun he was carrying.

The officers returned fire, striking Wainwright three times. He has recovered and was inducted by a grand jury.