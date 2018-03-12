YPD officers followed use of force policy in shooting
YOUNGSTOWN
Two officers involved in a Jan. 27 shooting on the South Side while on duty were found to have been following the police department's use of force policy.
Officers Timothy Edwards and Brandon Caraway were found to have followed all procedures following a shooting about 2:45 a.m Jan. 27 that wounded Gerald Wainwright, a report states.
The officers saw Wainwright walking inter street on West Princeton Avenue wearing a mask and carrying a backpack. When the officers tried to question him Wainwright fired several times from a gun he was carrying.
The officers returned fire, striking Wainwright three times. He has recovered and was inducted by a grand jury.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 28, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Shooting by police critically injures 1
- February 1, 2018 3:06 p.m.
Mahoning grand jury indicts man who shot at officers
- February 2, 2018 midnight
Man wounded by police indicted
- January 27, 2018 2:34 p.m.
UPDATE | Man critical after city police return fire
- January 10, 2017 midnight
YPD nets four guns, four arrests and one firearms citation
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.