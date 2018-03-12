Woman arrested in Struthers raid has history with meth

STRUTHERS

A woman arrested Saturday night during a raid on a suspected meth lab in her Moore Street home pleaded guilty in another meth case earlier last week.

Mandy Hale, 37, pleaded guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs and child endangering in relation to a Nov. 30 raid at the same address.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend six months in jail provided that she testified at the trial of her codefendant, Jeffery Westcott, 51, also of Moore Street.

Westcott pleaded guilty at a Thursday hearing and remains in the Mahoning County jail. Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito will sentence Westcott at a hearing scheduled for April 26.

On Saturday, police also arrested Christopher Thompson, 37, at Hale’s home.

Thompson is being held in the Mahoning County jail on charges of illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Hale faces the same charges after Saturday’s arrest.