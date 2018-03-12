Two Youngstown firefighters hurt in weekend fires, one hospitalized

YOUNGSTOWN

Two firefighters fell through floors Saturday in two separate fires.

About 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Lt. William Palma had to be taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he fell through a floor at a 1540 Kensington Ave. home on the North Side and was retrieved from the basement, reports said. Reports said firefighters gave him first aid and two accompanied paramedics to the hospital with him.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Damage is listed at $9,300, a total loss. Reports said another firefighter was injured at Kensington but no details were given.

Fire Chief Barry Finley said he is waiting word on Palma’s condition from doctors today. His family has been with him at the hospital throughout the weekend.

About 7:15 p.m., Lt. Robert Class was taken to St. Elizabeth after he partially fell through a floor fighting a fire at a 1521 Manhattan Ave. home on the West Side. Damage there is listed at $12,700, also a total loss.

Finley said Class has a separated shoulder and is waiting to hear from an orthopedic surgeon on his next course of treatment.

The cause of that fire is also under investigation.