METRO DIGEST| Struthers couple arrested on meth charges

Two in Struthers face meth-making charges

STRUTHERS

Two people arrested late Saturday by Struthers police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine are being held in Mahoning County jail.

Arrested when law enforcement authorities raided a house at 28 Moore St. at about 11:15 p.m. are Christopher Thompson and Mandy Hale who face several charges including possessing chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, said jail officials. Thompson and Hale are scheduled to appear in Struthers Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. today.

Woman pulled from Mahoning River

WARREN

A woman pulled from the near-freezing waters of the Mahoning River late Saturday by first-responders was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center suffering from hypothermia. Her condition was unknown Sunday night.

According to Trumbull County 911 Center records, callers said they heard someone calling for help about 10:25 p.m. and screaming that she could not swim. At first it was not known if the woman was in the swollen river or not. Then witnesses said she was southbound.Warren Fire Department said the current carried the woman about one-half mile down the river from South Street to near Trinity Baptist Church, 235 Highland Ave. SW, where Warren police were able to pull her to shore and firefighters carried her to the road.

Boil alert lifted

YOUNGSTOWN

A boil alert recommended Friday for parts of Youngstown and Austintown was lifted Sunday by the Youngstown Water Department. The boil alert was necessitated after a power outage disrupted a major supply line resulting in low water pressure in an area east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road and west of Belle Vista Avenue. The city water department said the water is now safe for drinking.

