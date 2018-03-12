UPDATE | Lordstown residents concerned about distribution center

LORDSTOWN — Hundreds of concerned residents attended a meeting to hear about a proposed HomeGoods distribution center in the village.

The distribution center, which would bring 1,000 jobs to the area, is being proposed along Bailey Road. Many residents in the area are concerned about the impact on they property values from the $160 million, 290-acre development.

Ray and Joyce Kovac who live on Hallock-Young Road right near the development were both at the meeting to express their concern.

"They should keep everything in the industrial areas," Ray Kovac said.

5:34 p.m.

LORDSTOWN — Representatives from TJX Companies Inc. are in the village tonight to discuss the company’s plans to build a distribution center here.

The center would be for HomeGoods, a division of The TJX Companies Inc., which owns TJ Maxx and Marshalls department stores.

Purchase and sale agreements for the potential purchase of about 290 acres on Bailey Road to build the center have been signed, but two parts of the land need to be rezoned from residential to industrial before construction on the center can start.

The company expects to create about 1,000 jobs during the first five years of the facility’s operation, and it expects to commit about $160 million to the land, facility and equipment.

The public meeting with TJX wil take place at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Lordstown Administration Building, 1455 Salt Spring Road.

