Texas: Authorities investigating explosion that injures woman

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators believe a package bomb that killed a teenager and wounded a woman in Austin today is linked to a similar bombing that killed a man elsewhere in the city this month, and they're considering whether race was a factor because all of the victims were black.

Shortly after police Chief Brian Manley had a news conference in which he linked the Monday morning attack that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured a woman with a March 2 attack that killed a 39-year-old man, authorities rushed to the scene of another blast that badly injured a woman.

Authorities haven't said whether the most recent blast was also caused by a package bomb or if the victim, like those killed or injured in the two confirmed bombings, is black.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted the woman is in her 70s and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The explosions happened with hundreds of thousands of visitors in the city for the South by Southwest music, film and technology festival, and authorities urged the public to call the police if they receive any packages they aren't expecting.

The explosions happened far from the festival's events, and there was no immediate word from organizers about additional safety precautions they were taking.

The three explosions occurred in different parts of east Austin. Today's first explosion happened at a home near the city's Windsor Park neighborhood and about 12 miles from the home where the March 2 package bomb killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House. The March 2 blast was initially investigated as a suspicious death, but is now viewed as a homicide.