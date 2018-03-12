Several activities are planned

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

Lordstown High School students are honoring the lives lost in the shootings at the Marjory Stoneman Doublas High School in Florida in a numbers of ways on a Day of Advocacy on Wednesday.

“Students in Lordstown approached the school administration to respectfully honor the lives lost in the school shooting in Florida, and we wanted to support their efforts,” said Superintendent Terry Armstrong. The activities will take place at Lordstown High School, 1824 Salt-Springs Road.

Students have painted the school spirit rock orange – the color for school safety/peaceful schools – and they will be adding names and the words Stand with Stoneman.

Students asked for 17 minutes of silence at the beginning of each period with spoken acknowledgement of victims in Florida; one minute for each of the students and staff members killed in Florida.

Students have been writing letters to legislators about the importance of school safety including addressing additional funds for safety improvements. Several students will leave at 10 a.m. for Columbus to hand-deliver the letters to two legislators with proposed legislation addressing school safety and to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Students requested a “School Safety Roundtable” to discuss school safety issues and asked it to be attended by first responders, school administrators and a representative that can address mental health services available in the area. The first “School Safety Roundtable” is 7:45 to 9 a.m. with students and professionals they asked to talk with. Other sessions will take place throughout the day.