South Side shootings result in death of man, 38

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Darmetrus L. North, 38, became the city’s second potential homicide victim of 2018 when he was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of Summer Street on the South Side at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Following reports of gunshots, police found the victim lying on the front porch of 2119 Summer where he was pronounced dead by a Mahoning County Coroner’s investigator.

The assailant and motive were unknown as of late Sunday.

North’s body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s office for autopsy.

Numerous Youngstown law-enforcement units converged to the scene of the shooting and crime scene tape blocked the intersection of Summer and West Earle Avenue while police searched for evidence. It was not revealed what type of weapon was used by the assailant.

Another shooting late Saturday on East Judson Avenue was unrelated to the North homicide, said police.

Two people involved in the East Judson incident crashed their car into a tree on Belmont Avenue en route to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, it was reported.

No other details about either shooting were available.

Youngstown has had one death ruled as homicide this year.