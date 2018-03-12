Man wounded in Saturday shooting expected to recover

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say a 19-year-old man who was wounded about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Judson Avenue is expected to recover.

Crime scene personnel recovered 28 casings from an AK-47 rifle at the crime scene as well as three rounds from a pistol.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said the victim told police he was driving by a vacant home when someone in the driveway opened fire with the AK-47.

A passenger in the car was not injured. Bobovnyik said officers plan to talk to the victim today as he recovers in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.