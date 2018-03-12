Man accused of threatening woman is jailed

March 12, 2018 at 12:42p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police took two guns Sunday from the home of a man accused of hitting his fiancee and threatening her with one of those guns.

Richard Lightner, 61, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and is in the Mahoning County jail.

Officers were called to Lightner’s Brownlee Avenue home about 5:05 p.m., where his fiancee told them they were arguing and Lightner pointed a .12-gauge shotgun when she said she wanted her son to come and get her. Lightner put the gun down but then hit and pushed his fiancee, reports said.

Lightner told police the last time he saw his fiancee’s son they fought, reports said. Reports said Lightner told police he picked the shotgun up but never pointed it at his fiancee.

Besides the shotgun, police also took a .22-caliber rifle and 10 rounds for the rifle as well.

