Man accused of threatening woman is jailed
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said police took two guns Sunday from the home of a man accused of hitting his fiancee and threatening her with one of those guns.
Richard Lightner, 61, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and is in the Mahoning County jail.
Officers were called to Lightner’s Brownlee Avenue home about 5:05 p.m., where his fiancee told them they were arguing and Lightner pointed a .12-gauge shotgun when she said she wanted her son to come and get her. Lightner put the gun down but then hit and pushed his fiancee, reports said.
Lightner told police the last time he saw his fiancee’s son they fought, reports said. Reports said Lightner told police he picked the shotgun up but never pointed it at his fiancee.
Besides the shotgun, police also took a .22-caliber rifle and 10 rounds for the rifle as well.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 11, 2016 12:05 a.m.
YPD nets three guns over the weekend
- November 7, 2016 9:37 a.m.
Man faces charges after girlfriend shot Sunday
- October 1, 2016 12:06 a.m.
Police say dad beat son, fired shot after toddler wet bed
- December 2, 2017 midnight
West Side shooting results in arrest
- February 17, 2017 12:55 p.m.
Girard man accused of pointing gun at woman in rage episode
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.